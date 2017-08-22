Sunil Joshi roped in by Bangladesh for Australia series

Sunil Joshi (left) was coaching the senior Assam side earlier. (Source: Express Archive) Sunil Joshi (left) was coaching the senior Assam side earlier. (Source: Express Archive)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have availed the services of former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi for their upcoming series against Australia with the first Test starting on Sunday. Joshi would help the Bangladesh team as a spin bowling consultant. Joshi will be flying out to Dhaka soon to join up with the side in their quest to beat Australia in the two-Test series.

“I am just going to Bangladesh for two Test matches. I will be helping them out with the spin department,” said Joshi to The Hindu, who played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India.

The prospect of Joshi aiding the Bangladesh spinners would become additionally interesting given Australia have brought in S. Sriram to aid their spinners.

The development was confirmed by a BCB official who said, “He (Joshi) is expected to arrive in Dhaka soon and the preparations will begin for the first Test. Bangladesh has been looking for a spin consultant for a while and Mr Joshi will help strengthen our support staff.”

“He has currently been hired for the two-match series against Australia and a decision on future assignments will be taken after a meeting with the BCB members,” the official was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

Bangladesh had been on the look out for a spin bowling consultant following Australian leggie Stuart McGill’s decision to turn down the position due to illness.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd