Sunil Ambris becomes first player to be dismissed hit-wicket twice in consecutive Tests, watch video

Sunil Ambris had the worst possible start to his Test career.

It seems like West Indian batsman Sunil Ambris has made it a habit of stepping on to his wickets while wielding his willow. This was after he managed to repeat his feat from the first Test during the second match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday. At the Seddon Park, Ambris did get off the mark but a short ball from paceman Trent Boult saw Ambris rock back on his back foot in an attempt to manoeuvre the ball on the leg side. Unfortunately, his back leg collided with the stumps and a dejected Ambris walked back to the pavilion.

Earlier, Ambris had encountered a terrible start to his Test career when he trodded onto his wickets in the first test of the series in Wellington. He was out on the first ball that he faced from Kiwi seamer Neil Wagner. Thereby he became the first player in the history of Test cricket to register a hit-wicket golden duck on debut.

England batsman Denis Compton holds the infamous record of the most number of dismissals by hit wicket, fives times. India’s Mohinder Armanath, West Indian Brian Lara, Australian Bill Ponsford are some of the other names featuring on the elusive list.

