Sundaram Ravi only Indian umpire to feature in ICC Elite Panel

Sundaram Ravi remains the only Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Panel with the world body naming an unchanged line-up for the 2017-18 season.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also retained the same group of Elite Panel match referees, following the annual review and selection process.

The decision was made by the ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisting of Chairman and ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, ex-England player, coach, umpire and now a commentator – David Lloyd, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, the former India captain and international umpire.

Besides Ravi, the others umpires in the Elite Panel are Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The seven match referees, who will be refereeing in the upcoming season are David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson.

