Sukma attack: Gautam Gambhir to bear education expenses of slain CRPF jawans’ children

25 CRPF jawans were killed and seven others injured in one of the deadliest attack by Naxal in Chhattisgarh recently.

Published:April 28, 2017 10:23 am
Gautam Gambhir, Gambhir-Chhattisgarh ambush, Gambhir-CRPF children, Gambhir-education expenses-CRPF, Gambhir helps CRPF, sukma ambush, sukma attack, india news, indian express Gautam Gambhir announced that his foundation will bear the costs of education of the children of those killed in Monday’s attack. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian cricket team skipper Gautam Gambhir has announced that he will bear the educational expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, news agency ANI reported.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the left-hand opener’s charitable foundation would take care of the expenses and that initial steps had already been taken in this regard. Reflecting on the tragedy, Gambhir said he was left shaken by the massacre and “gut-wrenching” pictures that appeared on newspapers the next day.

“On Wednesday morning, I picked up newspapers and saw gut-wrenching pictures of the daughters of two CRPF men killed in the latest attacks. One was saluting her martyred father while in the other picture, the howling young woman was being consoled by her relative,” Gambhir said in his column for the daily.

“The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs. My team has already started work on this and I shall soon share the progress we have made,” wrote the Kolkata Knight Riders players, who adorned black arm bands during Wednesday’s match against Rising Pune Supergiant as a mark of respect to the deceased CRPF personnel.

In the deadliest attack by Naxals in the last seven years, 25 CRPF jawans were killed and seven others injured when the ultras attacked a patrol party of the 74th battalion of the security forces near Burkapal village on Monday.

