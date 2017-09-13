Suicide blast outside Kabul cricket stadium kills three, injures seven

Afghan policeman stands at the site of a blast in Kabul. (Source: AP) Afghan policeman stands at the site of a blast in Kabul. (Source: AP)

A suicide bomber killed three people (including a policeman) and injured seven others after blowing up himself near a cricket stadium in Kabul city. As per latest reports, a league match was going on at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, near which the explosion took place. The Kabul International Stadium is hosting the Shpageeza Cricket League which began on Monday.

The attacker detonated the bomb after he was stopped at a security checkpoint as he walked towards the stadium where a match was under way.

Basir Mujahid, a policeman spoke to the AFP and said, “The security forces by sacrificing themselves have prevented the attacker from reaching the crowd (inside the stadium) and creating a catastrophe,”

Several ambulances were seen speeding away from the scene, apparently taking the injured to hospital, an AFP reporter said.

Farid Hotak, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board spoke to AFP and said, “The game was briefly interrupted and all players and cricket board officials are safe.”

