  Suicide blast outside Kabul cricket stadium kills three, injures seven

A suicide bomber killed three people (including a policeman) and injured seven others after blowing up himself near a cricket stadium in Kabul city. The attacker detonated the bomb after he was stopped at a security checkpoint as he walked towards the stadium where a match was under way.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 13, 2017 7:34 pm
Afghan policeman stands at the site of a blast in Kabul. (Source: AP)
Basir Mujahid, a policeman spoke to the AFP and said, “The security forces by sacrificing themselves have prevented the attacker from reaching the crowd (inside the stadium) and creating a catastrophe,”

Several ambulances were seen speeding away from the scene, apparently taking the injured to hospital, an AFP reporter said.
Farid Hotak, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board spoke to AFP and said, “The game was briefly interrupted and all players and cricket board officials are safe.”

 

