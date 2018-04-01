Presents Latest News

Stung by a bee, Quinton de Kock misses stumping chance; watch video

The unusual incident occurred during the fourth Test between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg.

April 1, 2018
“Float like a butterfly but sting like a bee,” said the great Muhammad Ali.” A similar floating delivery by off-spinner Keshav Maharaj stung wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, courtesy a real bee which appeared out of nowhere at the New Wanderers on Saturday. The unusual incident occurred during the fourth Test between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg when batsman Shaun Marsh attempted to dance down the track and loft Maharaj over his head but missed it completely. However, de Kock grassed the stumping opporutnity after he was stung by a bee on his upper left-arm. He immediately pulled away, clutching his arm and let the ball roll by as the batsman survived a close shave.

Commentators on air thought it was a missed stumping chance by the keeper but replays showed that de Kock had moved away after he was stung. Footage showed the southpaw flicking away the bee. However, the miss did not prove too costly as Maharaj picked up Marsh’s wicket a few overs later. Jo’burg is infamous for its notorious bees. In February last year, a Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa had to be stopped for nearly an hour as bees swarmed the entire field.

Meanwhile, the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia is heading towards yet another Proteas win as the hosts have secured a massive lead of 267 runs. It could have been worse for the visitors but a dogged partnership between Tim Paine and Pat Cummins helped Australia post a respectable 221 in the first innings.

