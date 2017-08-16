Stuart Law urges West Indies to rewrite history against England

West Indies Head Coach Stuart Law during nets. (Source: Reuters) West Indies Head Coach Stuart Law during nets. (Source: Reuters)

West Indies coach Stuart Law believes that his side can find cracks in the England team and ‘exploit their weakness’ in the upcoming day-night Test series. He said that his side is experience and has some good bowlers up front to do the job and urged them to rewrite history.

In an interview to espncricinfo, Law said, “With a couple of debutants or a couple of new guys to the fore in Test cricket, that’s an opportunity for our bowlers. You always look at any little crack you can find. We’ve some pretty experienced, pretty good bowlers up front as well. So it’s an opportunity for us to exploit those weaknesses.”

“Our players understand there’s a few comments flying around like that,” Law said. “And we’ve instructed them to use that as motivation to go out and play your best. There’s been a lot said about this cricket team and that is motivation for them. We’re looking forward. Let’s rewrite that history.”

Despite a not-so impressive performance by Kemar Roach recently, Law said, “Kemar had a bit of time out of the game with injuries and a nasty car accident. He’s had to fight his way back. He’s probably not as quick as he has been but I think he’s a better bowler for that. He is still fast enough to cause problems and he is swinging the ball both ways.”

“Shannon is coming along nicely. He is training the house down and just needs a bowl to get that rhythm back. He’s fit to bowl. We’re just waiting on him to hit his traps – do that and it’s 95mph coming at you. The ground was uneven in Derby. He hadn’t bowled for a while and he was over-striding. When he got it right he looked good. As for Jason… He’s a young man but very intelligent and high quality. The captaincy is a lot of responsibility but he does it with fantastic integrity. He’s a great leader. His bowling is more than very good and he can bat and score runs. He’s doing everything to make sure he captains this side not just this series but for 10 or 15 years.”

