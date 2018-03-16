Stuart Broad was disappointed not to open the bowling for England, reveals James Anderson

England seamer Stuart Broad was handed the second new-ball. (AP Photo) England seamer Stuart Broad was handed the second new-ball. (AP Photo)

England seamer James Anderson revealed that fellow pacer Stuart Broad was disappointed after missing out on new-ball duties in the warm-up match in New Zealand. Mark Wood was assigned the role to open the bowling for the Three Lions against New Zealand XI while Broad was handed the second new-ball.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson reflected on his partnership with Broad and said, “Obviously he’s disappointed, he’s a very proud bloke and we have opened the bowling for a number of years.

“He’s bowled first change in the past and I can see Joe wants to do with looking to the future but also having that experience coming on first change,” he added.

“Stuart has done a lot of work on his action in the time off and I think the last two games he’s looked a different bowler,” he said. “He looks refreshed, confident, his action looks strong and he’s getting the ball to move away from the right-handers which he’s struggled a bit in recent time. It’s a good option to have him, potentially, coming on first change.”

Meanwhile, England bowling coach, Chris Silverwood, went on to say, “It’s just people looking at various options really, that’s all, trying certain things out so we know exactly where we are when we come to the first Test.”

“We want to make sure we get the right combinations. Obviously, he and James are outstanding bowlers for us, and they are going to play a huge part for us in the series,” he added.

