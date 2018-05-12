Stuart Broad tops Fantasy Premier League table for Gameweek 37

Stuart Broad has won himself a Premier League goodie bag, but the the English bowler is still quite some distance from the overall leader. (Source: File) Stuart Broad has won himself a Premier League goodie bag, but the the English bowler is still quite some distance from the overall leader. (Source: File)

Stuart Broad has finished No. 1 ahead of 6 million players in the Gameweek 37 rankings of the Premier League’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL). The bowler, who joked on Twitter by comparing the achievement to his 8 for 15 in the 2015 Ashes, finished the week on top with 180 points. He led the global list for the week with 169 points, ahead of Manchester United’s match against West Ham.

Broad used his “bench boost” and captained Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to earn 46 points. He grabbed another 19 from West Ham goalkeeper Adrian. Broad later said he was genuinely delighted at topping the charts.

He also earned 15 points apiece for Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso, who scored against Huddersfield, and Spurs’ centre back Jan Vertonghen, who played a vital role in helping his side keep a clean sheet against Newcastle.

I am genuinely delighted! 😃👍 http://t.co/ObfR6hlx4R — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) 11 May 2018

Broad has won himself a Premier League goodie bag, but the the English bowler is still quite some distance from the overall leader. Broad is currently in the 959,370th place.

“I enjoyed 8-15 in the Ashes but leading gameweek 37 in Fantasy Football runs it close as a sporting achievement!” the Nottinghamshire bowler said on Instagram.

Broad’s team: Ben Foster (West Brom), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Hector Bellerin (Arsenal), Jack Cork (Burnley), Leroy Sane (Man City), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Glenn Murray (Brighton). Subs: Adrian (West Ham), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford), Kyle Walker (Man City).

