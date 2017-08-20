Stuart Broad surpasses ‘hero’ Ian Botham

Stuart Broad (R) surpassed Ian Botham as England’s second highest wicket taker. (Source: Instagram) Stuart Broad (R) surpassed Ian Botham as England’s second highest wicket taker. (Source: Instagram)

Stuart Broad remained overjoyed after surpassing his ‘hero’ Ian Botham to become England’s second highest wicket taker following England’s mauling of West Indies in the day-night Test at Edgbaston which the hosts won by an innings and 209 runs. Broad finished with five wickets in the match – two wickets in the first innings and three in the second – to go above Botham’s tally of 383 wickets for England.

By castling Shane Dowrich, Broad picked up his milestone 384th wicket to become England’s second highest wicket taker. In the process, he also gave England a massive win in their first day-night Test.

“He’s obviously been a hero of mine, someone who gave me my Test cap back in 2007 and someone who inspired me to play cricket for England with his performances. It’s very special to be up there in the ranks with him,” said Broad on Botham.

In fact, it was Botham who handed Broad his Test cap in Colombo in December 2007 and the former all-rounder was present at the ground when Broad reached the milestone moment.

What a way to do it – @StuartBroad8 takes his 384th Test wicket to become our second highest wicket taker! 👏http://t.co/rxDAQ3Mugf pic.twitter.com/72OvnVstqh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 19 August 2017

“It was great, I’m very pleased for him, I think it’s terrific,” said Botham in response. And later added, “Many congratulations ‘Broady’ great effort really pleased for you !!!! Better have a good glass or two of the finest !!!!” in a tweet.

Broad revelled in the momentous occasion. “They add up pretty quickly. There’s been some great memories along the way, certainly. You don’t really remember the wickets you take, you remember the Test matches you win and those special moments winning series.”

“It’s a very special day, having the family here and being able to take a special wicket but it’s the Test series wins that you remember.”

Only James Anderson stands ahead of Broad in the list of highest wicket takers with 492 wickets to his name.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd