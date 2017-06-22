Stuart Broad suffers heel issue ahead of South Africa Test series

Stuart Broad has taken 368 wickets in 102 Tests for England. (Source: File) Stuart Broad has taken 368 wickets in 102 Tests for England. (Source: File)

England cricket has been on a rise and it was evident during their campaign at the Champions Trophy where they were seen as the title contenders. Finishing at the top of the table in their group comprising of Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand, England will be hoping to continue their run against South Africa.

Under the captaincy of Joe Root, England will look to replicate their ODI performance in the whites as they take on South Africa in a four-match Test series from July. However, their hoped can be hindered as paceman Stuart Broad has suffered an injury scare during his county match.

Broad, who plays for Nottinghamshire, left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over against Leicestershire.

The 30-year-old had a scan which did not detect any major problem but he is likely to miss next week’s county championship match ahead of the scheduled Test series against the Proteas.

“Stuart had a bit of pain in his heel, he’s had it for a while. If the situation had been different, he could have pushed on through it but there was no need to, so he came off and we’ll monitor it and look after him,” Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores said.

Chris Woakes and all-rounder Ben Stokes are also unlikely to be fit for the opening Test, which will be played from July 6 at the Lord’s.

England’s most successful bowler James Anderson has just made his return to competitive cricket after suffering a tear to his right groin.

