Stuart Broad should be dropped from Boxing Day Test as a wake-up call, says Glenn McGrath

England’s Stuart Broad has taken just five wickets in three Ashes Tests. (Source: AP) England’s Stuart Broad has taken just five wickets in three Ashes Tests. (Source: AP)

Former Australian great Glenn McGrath joined the chorus along with several other former cricketers and said that veteran Stuart Broad should be dropped from the Boxing Day Test. McGrath said that it was probably time for a change and Broad, who has struggled with a knee injury for a long time, needs a wake-up call by not being included in the Boxing Day Test match.

In a column for Daily Mail, McGrath wrote, “No one can go on forever and when you are not doing the business anymore you have to consider what comes next, and as tough a call as it would be for England ahead of the fourth Test, maybe it is time for a bit of a change.”

“I was fortunate enough to go out on top after the 2007 World Cup but it’s not always easy to know when the time is right and some guys have to be moved on before they are ready to go,” wrote McGrath and added, “Broad, at 31, is not old and should have a few years left in him but being left out now might be the wake-up call he needs.”

McGrath, however, added that Broad can still play for England a few more years if he stays focused. “How long he has left depends on what his priorities are. If he still has his goals and is focused on being the best, with money secondary, then he will still be able to do it for England. If money becomes the priority, that’s when you can struggle.”

The ‘Pigeon’ also criticised England captain Joe Root for using Broad in four-over spells and not giving him a longer rope. “I can’t ever remember my captain telling me ‘that will do’ after such a short stint. Something appears to be wrong with him and it’s a big issue for England,” McGrath wrote. “I’ve always liked Broad and the area he bowls but you can’t do anything in four-over spells. The best strike-rates in the history of the Test game belong to Waqar Younis and Dale Steyn, who took their wickets every 42 balls,” he added.

“I don’t know whether the knee injury he apparently has is affecting him or he is just down on form but it’s been a long time since he has taken a wicket,” McGrath concluded by saying.

