Can Stuart Broad, James Vince be picked for England football team? This video suggests they can

Stuart Broad and James Vince are quite nifty with their feet too. (Source: Twitter screenshot) Stuart Broad and James Vince are quite nifty with their feet too. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

Stuart Broad and James Vince would be required to be on top of their game when the Ashes begins against arch rivals Australia on November 23 in Brisbane. The bowler and batsman combination have been off to a decent start on the tour of Australia in the two practice matches.

Against Western Australia XI, Vince scored 82 in the first innings while notching 33 and 29 in the two innings against Cricket Australia XI. Broad wasn’t involved in the contest against CA XI but picked up a solitary wicket against Western Australia XI from his 13 overs.

While they’re off to a decent start on the field of cricket, they are one mean combination while playing football as well. During a practice session, Vince held off the marker in front of him, passed on the turn to Broad who took a touch before passing back to the 26-year-old for a comfortable low finish.

A Ballon d'Ashes nomination could be on the cards for @vincey14 with goals like this! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MsswfqFjrY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 15, 2017

Later, Broad posted a tweet mentioning former England striker Alan Shearer and current Stoke City’s Peter Crouch. “@England this is what @petercrouch & @alanshearer would have looked like playing up front together… ⚽️ 🔥@vincey14” he said in the tweet. Vince in response tagged Queens Park Rangers manager Marc Bircham in the cheeky tweet by saying, “What do you reckon @marcbircham ??”. Vince is a QPR fan. Not bad for England manager Gareth Southgate to consider for next year’s World Cup, right?

