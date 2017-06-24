Stuart Broad hopeful of playing Lord’s Test against South Africa

Stuart Broad is hopeful of playing the first match against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Stuart Broad is hopeful of playing the first match against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

England fast bowler Stuart Broad is expecting to be fit before their first Test match against South Africa. The right-handed bowler left the field during Nottinghamshire’s match against Leicestershire on Wednesday after bowling just one over while has been ruled out of the match against Kent which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

“There are signs of a little bit of a tear on the pad of the heel but I have no pain when I walk or run,” Broad was quoted as saying by the Times newspaper.

The English fast bowler also added that he had a bit of pain while slamming his front foot.

“There is a little bit of pain when I slam my front foot down. “I am looking to bowl on Wednesday and Thursday next week and if I can then get through ten overs in a one-day final next week then I suggest I will be fit for the first Test.”

Earlier, Broad was ruled out of Nottinghamshire’s final game against Kent of the London Cup scheduled on Saturday and the coach Moores suggested that Broad was looking forward to play this one.

“I think he was really looking forward to playing in the Kent game,” Moores said. “He knows it’s a big game for us in the season and he’s been very much a part of the team for much of the last three months.

“Stuart has been around the block enough to know that’s the way it is. He’s got some pain and he’s got a lot of cricket coming up so it needs sorting out. It’s already started to settle and we’ll have to see how it goes over the next four or five days.”

