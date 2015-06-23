Struggling for good spinner, India finds itself on a sticky wicket

India need to look beyond Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar. (Source: AP)

There is no point in revisiting history and claiming that India have produced some of the world’s best spinners.

At present, India are struggling to find a good spinning option. While R Ashwin has been the only bright spot this year, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have failed to impress even after getting repetitive chances.

India need to look beyond these three but do India have any other spinner at the domestic level to play for the national side?

Amit Mishra: He is the most experienced spinner of all others currently playing at the domestic level apart from Harbhajan Singh. Mishra is one of the three leg-spinners that can be called up for national duty. Even numbers support his claim. Having played 27 ODIs and taking 45 wickets, Mishra hasn’t got the chance he deserves. He made his debut against South Africa in 2003 and since then has played the Proteas only once. Most of his matches have been against the lower-ranked nations.

If IPL performances are to be considered, Mishra averages just over 23 for his 111 wickets in 98 matches.

Mishra needs to gain the confidence to play at international level and giving him that chance will do him a world of good and also to the team.

Piyush Chawla: He has been in and out of the team for a long time. His 32 wickets have come in 25 ODIs but he averages over 35 and has a more than 5-run per over economy rate. But his experience in IPL makes him a strong contender. He has been a two-time champion in the T20 league and has helped KKR win some crucial matches.

A leg-spinner just like Mishra, Chawla gives a better option to the team with a bat as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The Haryana leg-spinner has gone un-noticed once again. A trivia question for all: Who was the most successful Indian bowler in IPL 8?

It will be rare if someone ends up picking Chahal. But the answer is apparently Chahal.

15 matches for 23 wickets and an average of just 18 surely make good numbers for the young RCB bowler. The only concern is his eight-plus economy rate.

Is Chahal ready to be called up for the Indian team? If Axar can, Chahal can surely be given a chance.

Another spinner India can consider is Karn Sharma. While he has been impressive for the SRH unit in the IPL, his List-A record show a good picture as well.

While he has played two ODIs for India in the past, he is yet to pick a wicket in an ODI.

He averages over 30 in List-A but has an economy rate less than five. Also, Karn is a handy lower order batsman.

