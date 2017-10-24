Latest News

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Strong Karnataka takes on Hyderabad

While Rahul has been picked again in the India T20 side for the series against New Zealand after being dropped for the ODIs, Siraj has earned a maiden call-up to the national (T20) squad.

By: PTI | Published:October 24, 2017 12:29 am
KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Ranji Trophy 2017-18, Karnataka, sports news, cricket, Indian Express The focus would be on Karnataka’s stylish batsman K L Rahul. (Source: File)
Top News

In-form Karnataka faces Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Group “A” encounter, beginning here tomorrow, hoping to capitalise on their rival’s lack of match play after rains washed out their last two games.

The focus would be on Karnataka’s stylish batsman K L Rahul and young paceman Mohammed Siraj of Hyderabad.

While Rahul has been picked again in the India T20 side for the series against New Zealand after being dropped for the ODIs, Siraj has earned a maiden call-up to the national (T20) squad.

The two would be keen to use the opportunity to gain match practice ahead of the T20s against New Zealand.

Rahul, who found himself on the outer for ODIs against the Kiwis, hit form by scoring 68 for Board President’s XI in a warm-up game in Mumbai.

Siraj, whose impressive domestic performances helped him break into the national side, would be keen to continue the good work and deliver the goods for his side.

After starting their 2017 Ranji Trophy campaign with a bang by hammering Assam by an innings and 121 runs, Karnataka would like to put in another strong performance against Hyderabad. Karnataka are second in the group behind Delhi with seven points.

For the home team, India discard Karun Nair would aim to make an impression, especially after he shone with a knock of 78 against New Zealand for Board President’s XI.

Karnataka’s batting appears formidable with the presence of Ravikumar Samarth and Krishnappa Gowtham, who scored centuries against Assam.

Skipper R Vinay Kumar leads a potent Karnataka attack that also includes Abhimanyu Mithun, S Aravind and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, apart from Gowtham, and could prove quite a handful for the Hyderabad batsmen.

With its first two games having been washed out, Hyderabad faces a huge task in its hopes of qualification to the knockouts in the remaining games including one against Delhi.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    69
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2
    FT
    30
    Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers (69-30)
    Oct 24, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Qualifier 1
    Oct 24, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 3

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 