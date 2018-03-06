Stop the whining and have a beer, says Shane Warne on David Warner-Quinton de Kock row

David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange on Sunday in Durban. (Source: AP) David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange on Sunday in Durban. (Source: AP)

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne expressed his views on the unsavoury staircase row between David Warner and Quinton de Kock and said that players should stop whining and get on with the game. Earlier, CCTV footage revealed how David Warner had a go at de Kock and had to be restrained by his teammates after an alleged barb about his wife.

Reflecting on the incident, Warne wrote on Twitter, “Chat, banter, sledging has always been apart of any series between SA & Oz. Both sides always give it out. Respect is the key & I hope nothing personal was said to any player towards anyone from either side. Have a beer together afterwards & get on with it – stop the whining.”

Chat, banter, sledging has always been apart of any series between SA & Oz. Both sides always give it out. Respect is the key & I hope nothing personal was said to any player towards anyone from either side. Have a beer together afterwards & get on with it – stop the whinging ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 5 March 2018

Meanwhile Australia captain Steve Smith denied the allegation of a personal jibe at the opposition and said, “I think we were certainly very chirpy on the field as well. As far as I am aware we didn’t get personal with Quinton.”

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis countered the viewpoint and said, “I heard there was a lot of personal stuff on the field already. To and from,” said du Plessis. “Who started it, I don’t know. If it was happening on the field, it probably should have been nipped in the bud on the field already.”

