Stop India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match, say family of mutilated BSF jawan

Family members of the BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar who was killed and his body was mutiliated by Pakistani forces have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the Indian cricket team from playing Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. The match is India’s first this year in the tournament and is scheduled to take place on June 4 in England.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BCCI to ensure that India does not play Pakistan,” Ishwar Chandra, son of the BSF jawan is quoted as saying by PTI, “We are opposing the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. The government must understand the pain of the aggrieved family of the martyr. India should not play the match with Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and should not have any relationship with that country.”

The beheading of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF Head Constable Sagar by Pakistani forces in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in May 2017 had sparked widespread outrage across India.

While bilateral cricketing ties between the two countries have been suspended for all means and purposes, Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said that the government won’t have a say in India playing Pakistan in a multilateral tournament overseas such as the ICC Champions Trophy.

