Steve Waugh wants Moises Henriques to be part of Ashes team

Australia Test team needs a number six. With the Ashes series just over a month away, Australia’s number six position in Test team is still up for grabs. Australia are known to have an all-rounder for that spot and currently, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are the leading contendors for the spot.

But, former Australia captain Steve Waugh has thrown in the name of Moises Henriques and said that he should be considered for the Test team for the Ashes series against England.

“Moises Henriques has been in good form the last couple years in domestic cricket (and) I think he’s ready to play Test match cricket again,” Waugh was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “He’s a very good player. It’s good he’s put his name back up there again. No.6 is up for debate, I guess it’s Maxwell or Stoinis or maybe Henriques or maybe a couple of other options there.”

Waugh played 168 Tests for Australia from 1985-2004 and is considered one of the best captains in world cricket. He added that Australia should also have a speciallist wicketkeeper for the series.

“Again we’re talking about who is going to be the keeper, but they tend to focus on the ‘keeper scoring runs not how he’s taking the ball,” Waugh said. “(Peter) Nevill was doing a great job and got dropped and now (Matthew) Wade’s actually improved his ‘keeping and now they’re talking about dropping him.

“(Nevill) was the fall guy last time. He’s a fantastic cricketer. But you’ve got to be fair to Matthew Wade now. He kept pretty well in the subcontinent. It’s difficult to know where they go from there.”

Wuagh also opined that England will struggle in Australia without star all-rounder Ben Stokes and they won’t be able to win the Ashes.

“England without Ben Stokes, if he doesn’t come, I don’t think they can win the Ashes,” he said. “I think if it was anyone in the Australian side, they wouldn’t be picked. You can’t do that these days in public. It just didn’t look good and it’s a bad image for the game.

“I can’t see England winning and it’s too much pressure on (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson, and they’re getting a bit older, and I can’t see them playing five Test matches straight,” he added. “I think Australia will win 3-1.”

