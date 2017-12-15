Steve Waugh’s son included in Australia U-19 World Cup squad

Austin Waugh, son of Steve Waugh, has been making headlines since he was 15. (Source: Twitter/cricket.com.au) Austin Waugh, son of Steve Waugh, has been making headlines since he was 15. (Source: Twitter/cricket.com.au)

Austin Waugh, son of World Cup-winning Australian captain Steve Waugh, has been making headlines since he was 15. The allrounder first grabbed attention at the Under 17 National Championships in Brisbane in 2015. The youngster led Cricket Australia XI to semifinals by knocking 61 runs in just 48 balls. Just a year later, Austin went on to score an unbeaten century for Metro New South Wales in the final of the national under-17 cricket championships and led his side to another win. He was also the leading run-scorer of the tournament for NSW, scoring 372 runs at an average of 74.4.

Now, Austin, 17, has another feather to add to his accolades. The young cricketer has been included in Australia U-19 squad for the upcoming U-19 World Cup team. The side, which will be led by New South Wales rookie Jason Sangha in the next month’s ICC Under 19 World Cup, will also feature Victorian allrounder Will Sutherland who will take the role of vice-captain under Sangha.

Austin will be in capable hands as former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris will join the team as the coach, who will be assisted by former Australian opener Chris Rogers. Austin’s selection came after he displayed his talent both with the bat and the bowl in a one-day series between Australia U-19s and Sri Lanka’s youth team in April this year.

Speaking on the squad, National Talent Manager Greg Chappel told reporters: “This is a very exciting squad and there is some exceptional talent within this group. We’ve got a good spread of skills through the squad. We’re quite strong with our pace bowling, we have good depth with our spin bowling, and a number of our top-order batsmen all offer viable bowling options, which gives us a lot of flexibility when it comes to team selection.”

He further added that Australia are contenders to win the title. “We believe this squad has a serious chance of contending for the title at the end of the tournament,” Chappel said.

The U-19 World Cup will start from January 13 and will continue till February 3 in New Zealand. Australia, who are placed in Group B, will take on Prithvi Shaw-led India U-19 team on January 14 in Mount Maunganui in their first match.

Australia squad: Jason Sangha (C) (NSW), Will Sutherland (VC) (Vic), Xavier Bartlett (Qld), Max Bryant (Qld), Jack Edwards (NSW), Zak Evans (Vic), Jarrod Freeman (Tas), Ryan Hadley (New South Wales), Baxter Holt (NSW), Nathan McSweeney (Qld), Jonathan Merlo (Vic), Lloyd Pope (SA), Jason Ralston (NSW), Param Uppal (NSW), Austin Waugh (NSW)

