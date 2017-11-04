Steve Waugh, MS Dhoni were the two perfect captains, says Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist said that Steve Waugh and MS Dhoni were the perfect captains. (Source: File) Adam Gilchrist said that Steve Waugh and MS Dhoni were the perfect captains. (Source: File)

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist in a recent interview said that according to him Steve Waugh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the two perfect captains.

In an interview to India Today, Gilchrist said, “I will give two answers, one from having played underneath and I think Steve Waugh is right there and I perceive MS (Dhoni), one having not played underneath.”

Praising Dhoni, he added, “MS I feel, apart from being a wonderful batsman, wonderful wicket-keeper and a great leader, his greatest quality that I have observed is his calmness under pressure. Of course he is Captain Cool, his calmness under siege or even when things are going well. Such is the passion for cricket in this country that exuberance can spill out of control and you can lose track of things but his calmness in any moment, he is able to bring consistency in emotion and that is admirable.”

When asked who he thinks the perfect ODI player is, Gilchrist answered, “I think Virat Kohli (perfect ODI player) at the moment. He is unstoppable. AB de Villiers comes to mind (for perfect T20 player) but I suppose you have to think more all-round so, a guy like Kieron Pollard is pretty really handy.”

Addressing the Kohli-Kumble fiasco that emerged a few months ago, Gilchrist said, “I can only speak from my personal experiences in the teams I have played in. Clearly in that example, Virat is extremely comfortable with Ravi (Shastri) and vice versa and so, they are obviously a good match. Clearly that wasn’t the case with Anil (Kumble) and Virat. I have no idea and don’t have the desire to get into the details of that but that wasn’t an ideal situation.”

