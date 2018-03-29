Steve Smith’s press conference resonated with me, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma maintained that this episode should not be the parameter to judge the trio. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma maintained that this episode should not be the parameter to judge the trio. (Source: BCCI)

India opener Rohit Sharma believes that it would be unfair to comment on Cricket Australia’s decision to ban the tainted trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft following the ball-tampering incident which occurred in Cape Town last week. Reiterating that the ‘spirit of the game’ is of utmost importance, Sharma did mention that the video of Steve Smith which went viral on Wednesday, reverberated with him. Stating that the all the three involved in the ball-tampering incident are greats of the game, the Mumbai Indian’s skipper maintained that this episode should not be the parameter to judge them.

“The video of Steve Smith being escorted at the airport and his most recent press conference resonated with me. The spirit of the game is of utmost importance there’s no denying that. They made a mistake and they accepted it. It would be unfair of me to sit here and question the board’s decision but they are great players and I don’t think this should define them,” Sharma wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has banned Steve Smith and batsmen David Warner for a period of 12 months while Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months after the incident in the third Test against South Africa. Smith and Bancroft have also been banned from captaining Australia at least for the next two years. Warner will not be considered for any team leadership positions in the future.

