Steve Smith will have to continue to do what he’s doing for five years to go past Ricky Ponting: Allan Border

Steve Smith scored 141 against England in the first Test at the Gabba. (Source: AP) Steve Smith scored 141 against England in the first Test at the Gabba. (Source: AP)

Former Australia captain Allan Border believes that Steve Smith must continue his prolific form and maintain the high calibre for a period of another five years if he has to become Australia’s second-best Test batsman of all time. The first is, of course, legendary Don Bradman while Ricky Ponting is second as of now.

“If Steve Smith continued to do what he’s doing, then, yeah sure. But it will have to be five years of that to go past Ricky Ponting for me, ” cricket.com.au quoted Border saying.

Earlier Ponting had spoken about Smith breaking his tally of 41 Test centuries and said, “Hopefully it’s in danger, I’d love to see that. If he keeps going like he is, he’s going to catch me in four or five years. It’s well and truly in danger. What we’re seeing is potentially one of, if not the best batsman that the game has ever seen.”

Even former England captain David Gower, in a column for cricket.com.au, compared Joe Root and Smith and wrote, “Root tried most things, indeed almost more than most things, and the simple truth is that Smith showed infinite patience, determination, and skill in making his slowest yet potentially most valuable ever test hundred.”

“If someone plays that well then whatever you do as captain is just possibly not going to be enough,” he added.

Meanwhile, as per the ICC’s all-time ratings, Smith is now fifth with England’s Peter May. Among the Australians, he is the third highest.

