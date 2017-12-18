I was crying in the sheds and everything just came out, reveals Steve Smith after Ashes win

Steve Smith led Australia to a victory in the third Test by an innings and 41 runs. (Source: AP) Steve Smith led Australia to a victory in the third Test by an innings and 41 runs. (Source: AP)

After securing the urns during his first Ashes campaign, Australian skipper Steve Smith expressed delight with the efforts put in by his side. What makes his side’s victory even more special is that it came in the last Test at the iconic WACA ground. In an interview with ABC radio, moments after the end of the match, Smith revealed that the emotions got the better of him as he kept crying in the dugout.

“I was crying in the sheds a bit a minute ago. Everything just came out. So much work and time has been put into this.”

“Everyone has played a part in this series, they have done a great job for Australia, for their country and to get that urn back in Perth yet again,” said Smith before adding, “My first series as captain in the Ashes, I really wanted to leave my mark and do some really great things. I’m proud of my performances but I’m really proud of everyone in that room.”

On the final day, one concern for the home team was the availability of the three seamers as a couple of them were bothered with niggles. However, Smith was all praise for the medical staff when he said, “A lot of praise has to go to the medical staff to ensure those guys were ready to go and also the selectors for ensuring those three bowlers were ready.”

We knew what we coming up and we wanted those big three on the park to do what they have. The work that they do – the weights, the rehab, the fitness – everything they do to get themselves right for Test match cricket is incredible,” he concluded by saying.

