Steve Smith tries hand at baseball as pay dispute with Cricket Australia continues, watch videos

Steve Smith tries his hand at Baseball. Steve Smith tries his hand at Baseball.

Enjoying his break in New York with his girlfriend Dani Willis, Steve Smith was seen honing his batting skills except this time it was for baseball.

The Australian cricket team captain has a new found interest in baseball. After enjoying a match few days back in New York, he even tried his hand at the sport. Smith posted two videos on his official Instagram account, where he is seen in the nets practicing batting, attempting a switch hitter and smashing balls.

With the current pay agreement set to expire on June 30, top Australian cricketers face being locked out unless a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) is struck between the Australian Cricketers’ Association and Cricket Australia.

CA has even gone ahead to threaten the players of no pay if they do not accept the new offer. David Warner is among those to have put his foot down and said that the players will not back down.

It looks like Smith is taking a dig at the cricket board which has been unable to resolve the ongoing tussle between the players union and themselves. Or he is missing team practices and grabbed the chance, when it presented itself, to loosen up with some baseball batting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd