Steve Smith to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018

Steve Smith will lead Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season. (Source: BCCI) Steve Smith will lead Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season. (Source: BCCI)

Steve Smith has been appointed as the captain of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2018. Smith was always the frontrunner to be the coach and his announcement as the leader does not come as a surprise. In IPL 2017, he was the leading run-getter for the erstwhile, Rising Pune Supergiant. Smith has been a part of Royals in the past after he was bought by the franchise in 2014.

Speaking on his appointment, Smith said, “”It is great to be back at [Rajasthan] Royals. I was with the franchise a few years back. We had a great time. Thanks for giving me the honour and privilege of leading the Royals. I am looking forward to have a successful campaign. Looking forward to working with Warne.”

It was former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne who made the announcement on Saturday. Warne will be the mentor of Rajasthan Royals this season and his partnership with Smith will be something to look forward to.

Reflecting on Smith’s captaincy, Warne said, “I’ve watched Smith bat through the years, watched him captain the national side. I think he’s the best batsman in Test cricket.”

“Really looking forward to working closely with Smith and hearing his thoughts. Looking forward to helping him if I can and taking the team forward,” cricbuzz quoted Warne as saying.

