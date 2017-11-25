Steve Smith surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, becomes third fastest to get to 21 Test centuries

Ricky Ponting said that Steve Smith may well be on the road to surpassing him as the Australian with most Test centuries. (Source: Reuters) Ricky Ponting said that Steve Smith may well be on the road to surpassing him as the Australian with most Test centuries. (Source: Reuters)

Steve Smith scored a defiant 141 off 326 balls on Day 3 of the first Test in the Ashes at the Gabba. The ton was the 21st of his career and he has played only 46 Test matches and 105 innnings. He has thus surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and is only behind Sunil Gavaskar and Sir Don Bradman.

Tendulkar took 110 Test innings to get to 21 centuries. Gavaskar on the other hand took 98 innings to get to the milestone. Sir Don Bradman reached the mark in just 56 innings. Smith, though, is far away from reaching Tendulkar’s record of having the most Test centuries of all time – 51. Ricky Ponting, with 41 tons, holds the record for most Test tons of all time by an Australian. Ponting said that Smith may well be on the road to surpassing that record. “If he keeps going like he is, he’s going to catch me in four or five years. It’s well and truly in danger,” Ponting is quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. What we’re seeing is potentially one of, if not the best batsman that the game has ever seen.”

While Australia lost wickets at regular intervals at the Gabba, Smith stood strong and it was his innings that helped Australia surpass England’s first innings total of 302. Smith remained unbeaten on 141 and Australia ended the first innings with a 26-run lead. Josh Hazlewood then dismissed Alastair Cook and James Vince and England ended the day with 33 runs on board, trailing Australia by seven runs.

