Australian Cricketers’ Association willing to make important changes, says Steve Smith on tussle with national board

Steve Smith took to social media to write on the ongoing tussle between the Australian players and the cricketing board, saying that the players will not be giving up the revenue sharing model but are willing to make important changes to modernise the existing model for the betterment of the game.

“I’ll say what we as players have been saying for some time now: we are not giving up the revenue sharing model for all players. But, through the ACA we are willing to make important changes to modernise the existing model for the good of the game,” he said after Australia ‘A’ boycotted their tour of South Africa.

“We are and have always been willing to make those changes. Changes for how the model can be adapted for the even greater benefit of grass roots cricket, which is after all where we all started. We are determined to keep revenue sharing for all because we must take care of domestic players in Australia,” he added.

Australian opener David Warner was among the players who was vocal throughout. Smith also said that state players need to be taken carer of financially so the domestic cricket will have a strong base to keep the International level stronger.

“As leaders that’s what David, Meg, Alex and I have been fighting for: a fair share for state players who are also partners in cricket. I know from my career that when I was dropped in 2011 if I didn’t have a strong domestic competition to go back to, I certainly wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in today.”

“State players need to be taken care of financially so the domestic competition will always be strong which in turn keeps us strong at the International level.”

Smith believes that the women players, who are currently contesting for their seventh World Cup title, must also be able to share in what they will be earning. And the right-handed batsman is hoping that the two bodies come up together and finalise a deal soon.

“Also as Women’s cricket gets bigger and bigger in Australia women players must also be able to share in what they will be earning. They must have the same chances and incentives to grow the game as the men have had since revenue sharing started. And I know I speak for all of the men that we want women cricketers in the one deal with the men as well. It’s time to get a deal done. It should be and can be an exciting time for the game,” he concluded.

