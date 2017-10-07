Steve Smith ruled out of India vs Australia T20 series

Steve Smith will miss the T20 series against India. (Source: AP) Steve Smith will miss the T20 series against India. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the three match T20 series against India after picking up a shoulder injury during the week. He will return to Australia to undergo rehabilitation to get ready for the summer of cricket which is highlighted by the Ashes starting November 23 in Brisbane. Smith had undergone an MRI on his right shoulder on Thursday before skipping the training on Friday. He is expected to be fit for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.

The Australian captain picked up the injury during the fifth ODI in Nagpur, a series which Australia lost 1-4, when he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. He’s experienced soreness that has been restricting his ability to bat and throw.

“He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover,” said Bupa Support Team Doctor Richard Saw to cricket.com.au. “He will have further investigation upon his return to Australia but we remain confident he will be available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.”

Marcus Stoinis will come in as a replacement for Smith in the squad with David Warner set to lead the side. The decision to send Smith home was taken early Saturday after Smith was unable to take part in the fielding drills on Friday and could only bat for 20 minutes in the nets.

