Steve Smith remembers 2015 World Cup win, shares photo from final match

Two years back at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia clinched the 2015 World Cup and made history by winning the title for the fifth time. They also became the second team to win the title at home. Under the captaincy of Michael Clarke they won the title by beating New Zealand in Melbourne.

Remembering the memorable win, the now Australia captain Steve Smith shared a photo on his Instagram account saying that it was one of the many highlights of his career.

“Throwback to 2 years ago today. Winning the World Cup in Australia is certainly 1 of my career highlights 🇦🇺”, he wrote in his Instagram post.

Batting first, Brendon McCullum’s troops weren’t able to put up a great show with the willow and were bundled out for 183 runs in 45 overs.

Grant Elliot was the top scorer for the Blackcaps who smashed a 82-ball 83 during the course. Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner picked up three wickets apiece. In reply, Australia didn’t start off well and lost Aaron Finch for a duck. But David Warner and Steve Smith held on to the innings to stitch a stand of 62 runs for the second wicket.

Warner was later sent back in the hut by Matt Henry but a match-winning performance from skipper Clarke anchor Australia to their fifth World Cup final win. The right-handed batsman scored 74 runs before he was cleaned up by Henry. Smith and Shane Watson remained unbeaten as Australia wrapped the win by 7 wickets.

This was also the first instance when New Zealand registered a berth in the final of the ICC World Cup after they defeated South Africa in a nail-biting semi-final match.

