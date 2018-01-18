Steve Smith named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year

Steve Smith was named as the Test cricketer of the year. (Source: AP) Steve Smith was named as the Test cricketer of the year. (Source: AP)

Australia skipper Steve Smith, who displayed his tremendous form with the bat recently in the Ashes series against England, was named as the Test Cricketer of the year at ICC Awards ceremony. The 28-year old honoured with the Compton-Miller medal for his performance in the longest format during the qualification period between September 21, 2016 and 31st December, 2017. During the time period, Smith played 16 Tests, in which he scored 1,875 runs at an average of 78.12, which includin eight centuries and five half-centuries.

In the recently concluded Ashes series, the Australian captain made 687 runs in 5 innings at an average of 173.50. He made 3 hundreds, including one double ton in the tour. He was named of the Man-of-the tournament for his performance and with Australia reclaiming the urn by December, he closed 2017 as the No.1 batsman in ICC Test batting rankings.

Speaking in a video posted by ICC, Smith said that winning the award is a great honour. “It is a great honour to win the Test player of the year award. It’s called Test cricket for a reason and I am very humbled to win this award. I’ve had a very good year, I think I scored 6 hundreds in the year. But most importantly, I led the team to an Ashes victory which was something very important to me. I love playing Test cricket, it’s a game that challenges your skills and mind the most. I am really humbled and thank you very much for the award,” he said.

A video message from your ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, @stevesmith49 🇦🇺 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/fSGxXxZv4q — ICC (@ICC) 18 January 2018

It is the second time Smith has won the award. He won it the last time in 2015. Smith averages 63.75 after playing 61 Tests and has already smashed 23 tons in the format. The Australian made it to the Test team of the year with Indian captain Virat Kohli being named as the captain of the side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd