Steve Smith wins second Allan Border medal; Ellyse Perry bags Belinda Clark Medal

Steve Smith and Ellyse Perry stole the show at the Australian cricket’s Allan Border Medal night. While Smith claimed his second Allan Border Medal and was voted as the Test Player of the Year at the annual awards night, Perry was conferred with the Belinda Clark Medal. Incidentally, Smith had also won the coveted medal in 2015 and thus became only the fifth player to win it on more than one occasion. Along with Smith, teammate David Warner was voted as one-day player of the year while Aaron Finch was named as T20 International Player of the Year. Meanwhile, young Jhye Richardson was announced as the Bradman young cricketer of the Year.

Steve Smith had a fabulous last year where he led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win over England. He also hit a personal best of 239 and was duly rewarded Smith amassed 1754 runs in 24 Tests and one-dayers at an average of 67.46 during the voting period, from January 8 last year to January 8 this year.

Addressing the audience after receiving the medal, Smith said, “I’ve worked really hard on my game in the last few years … for me throughout the summer I wasn’t hitting the ball as well as I’d like, but it’s gone to new levels in ways I didn’t think were imaginable.”

AWARDS

Allan Border Medal — Steve Smith

Test Player of the Year — Steve Smith

ODI Player of the Year — David Warner

Belinda Clark Award — Elyse Perry

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year — George Bailey

Female Domestic Player of the Year — Beth Mooney

T20 International Player of the Year — Aaron Finch

Betty Wilson young cricketer of the Year — Georgia Redmayne

Bradman young cricketer of the Year — Jhye Richardson

