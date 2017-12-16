‘Steve Smith joins Virat Kohli in freak category’ as Australia skipper smashes double ton

Steve Smith celebrates reaching his double century during the third day of the third Ashes Test. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith celebrates reaching his double century during the third day of the third Ashes Test. (Source: Reuters)

Steve Smith scored a second double ton of his career during the third Ashes Test at the WACA, Perth on Monday to extend Australia’s advantage in the contest and the series. With his first double century in Australia, Smith also became the first captain with a 200-plus score in an Ashes Test since 1993 when Allan Border had achieved this feat. Such has been Smith’s prowess to suit his innings according to situation that he took only 110 balls to reach his century on the day while he had achieved his slowest ton back in the first Test at the Gabba when the team was in a tricky place.

Smith took 301 balls to reach the milestone just after the Tea break while batting alongside Mitchell Marsh. They put together a stand of 300-runs with Marsh, too, joining Smith in the act of compiling big runs. Playing at his home ground, Marsh remained unbeaten on 181 at stumps with Smith on 229 and Australia fattening their lead to 146 runs with the score itself reading 549/4.

England bowlers toiled and had no answer for Smith-Marsh duo who went hammer and tongs to first bridge the deficit and then comfortably took the hosts into a commanding position at the end of Day 3. Australia already lead the series 2-0 and could take unassailable lead should they win from here. Former players were full of praise for Smith and Marsh.

Just having a glass of vino I have decided Steve Smith has joined @imVkohli in the Freak Category … an incredible player … #Justsaying #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2017

We give him plenty of stick but respect where it's due, that's an incredible knock from Steve Smith. Well played. #Ashes — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 16, 2017

Oh c’mon…its too easy for you. Bat left handed in the second innings, Steve Smith. Simply Unstoppable. 🏏🙏 #22 #Ashes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 16, 2017

What a player Steve Smith. Doesn’t look like he’s going to get out. Does he 😳 Well played #Ashes — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 16, 2017

At this rate we'll get Trump out before Steve Smith. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) December 16, 2017

So incredibly proud of @mitchmarsh235 what an outstanding innings mate! You stood up when your team needed & @stevesmith49 you are a freak!! Great day Australia 🇦🇺 #ashes #footonthroat — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 16, 2017

UNBELIVABLE @mitchmarsh235 so well deserved! The captain not bad either! An amazing day Australia! #cmonaussie — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) December 16, 2017

Smith also recorded his 1000th Test run of the year for a fourth year in a row to natch former Australia opener Matthew Hayden.

