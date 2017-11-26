Steve Smith is potentially one of the best batsman that the game has ever seen: Ricky Ponting

Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred during the first Ashes test between England and Australia in Brisbane. (Source: AP) Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred during the first Ashes test between England and Australia in Brisbane. (Source: AP)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that current Australian captain Steve Smith can go on to surpass his tally of 41 Test hundreds and finish his career as one of the best batsmen in world cricket. This was after Smith slammed a brilliant unbeaten 141 against England and left the cricketing fraternity in wonder.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, Ponting was asked if he thought Smith could go continue raking up tons and cross his tally. “Hopefully it’s in danger, I’d love to see that. If he keeps going like he is, he’s going to catch me in four or five years. It’s well and truly in danger. What we’re seeing is potentially one of, if not the best batsman that the game has ever seen,” said Ponting.

“The hard thing about trying to make those sort of judgements is the longevity of the players, you just never know what’s going to happen,” he added.

Reflecting on his career, Ponting said, “The thing I was most proud of in my career was my longevity. Longevity in the game allows you to achieve a lot of great things around the team, and I was able to play in 108 winning Test matches. That should inspire players and motivate players.”

Meanwhile, after completing his century, Smith celebrated triumphantly. But Ponting believes that it is just his passion and drive for the game. “That’s just the emotion that comes out when you work as hard as you do and it comes off.”

“I’m not sure he had to do that because if I was one of his teammates, I would have been inspired by what I saw. I wouldn’t have needed anymore motivation or inspiration than what I had just seen unfold for the previous seven or eight hours. That would have been enough for me,” he added.

“It just goes to show his passion. He wants to be the man who stands up, he wants to lead in the best way he can and he wants to win. That attitude is infectious around the team.”

“Since the last Ashes series finished (in 2015), all he would have been thinking about would be to have an impact at the start of this next series. All his preparation, all his hard work, all his thinking has come to fruition over the 514 mins he was out there batting. It’s fantastic to see a skipper lead from the front when the team needed him the most and that’ll inspire some of the young guys in the side as well.

“To see your skipper stand up like that in a critical moment, all of those guys will learn something from it,” Ponting concluded.

