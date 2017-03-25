Steve Smith hits his third hundred of the series, 20th in Tests

Australian captain Steve Smith has looked in sublime form in this series. (Source: Reuters) Australian captain Steve Smith has looked in sublime form in this series. (Source: Reuters)

Courtesy of some superb and authoritative batting, Australian captain Steve Smith reached his third century of the series. Looking in great touch Smith brought up his hundred in 150 balls.

Coming at no. 3 after the early dismissal of Matt Renshaw, he did struggle against Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing initially. But then he took advantage of some lacklustre bowling and some bizarre tactics from the pacers when they decided to bowl from round the wicket. That enabled him to get some runs and the confidence was quickly back.

From there on he took the attack to the Indian bowlers and scored runs at a brisk pace. In a technique which is his own, as he shuffles across the stumps Smith enjoyed playing his strokes against the Indian bowlers and maneuvering the field. The way he constructed his innings on the first day was phenomenal. He trusted his game to the utmost and played fine strokes. In this series he has already gone past 400 runs and has a sensational average of 91.40.

Earlier, he was found wanting while defending deliveries on the off-stump. So, to counter that, he changed his premeditated move to go deeper in the crease towards his off stump. And now has a better understanding of where his off stump is.

This has resulted in his rich vein of form at the moment as he is not over-thinking and just going out there and performing at his best.

Enroute to this centruy Smith has become the fifth Australian batsman to register six hundreds or more vs India in Tests, joining Ricky Ponting (8), Michael Clarke (7), David Boon (6) and Matthew Hayden (6). Smith’s 12th century as Australian skipper is his 20th in Tests. He has already posted two centuries in the present series -109 at Pune and 117 not out at Ranchi.

