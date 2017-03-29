Steve Smith has been Don Bradman like with the bat, says coach Darren Lehmann

As of now Steve Smith’s winning rate is now 50 per cent. (Source: PTI) As of now Steve Smith’s winning rate is now 50 per cent. (Source: PTI)

While Australia might have conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India after losing the series 2-1 to the hosts, what stood out for the visitors was the performance of captain Steve Smith. Complementing the Australian captain, coach Darren Lehmann has said that of late Smith’s skills with the bat had become”Bradman-like”.

Speaking to the media, Lehmann said,”He’s been brilliant, he’s been unbelievable. He’s been Bradman-like with the bat but all the stuff behind the scenes has been exceptional. Really pleased for him and what he’s brought to the team as a leader. The way they’ve gone about it has been impressive. They (the Australia team) have been young, they’ve been up against it, the pitches have be as we would expect. There’s a lot of learnings in this group over this tour.”

Commenting about the result of the series, Lehmann said,”They’re all hurt and disappointed for the result but really pleased with the effort and the attitude and trying to change the way we play here. “He’s led from the front the captain. “Three hundreds in four Test matches is pretty special.”

Meanwhile, when Lehmann was asked if Smith could prove himself to be at least the equal of other great Australian captains like Taylor, Waugh and Ponting he said,” I think so, he’s a cricket nuffie; loves the game. He’s passionate about the game, loves the game, loves his players. Helps support staff out. He’s right behind the scenes, he’s into it every day, making sure everyone is OK.

“I’ve been so proud of him as a leader. He’s a different leader to Michael [Clarke] to Ricky to Mark Taylor to Steve Waugh. And he’s working out his own identity as a captain. But I’ve been proud of him; everyone has been proud of him. So, pleased with where he is going and he’ll just get better and better.”, Lehmann added.

As of now Smith’s winning rate is now 50 per cent but there is plenty of scope and time for improvement. But only time will tell if he can emulate the former Australian greats.

