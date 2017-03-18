Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell mock Virat Kohli as his batting woes continue

Australian players celebrated the prized wicket of Virat Kohli who once again fell cheaply. (Source: Reuters) Australian players celebrated the prized wicket of Virat Kohli who once again fell cheaply. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli came into the Australia Test series in quite possibly the form of his life. Whenever he took the middle, big runs were expected and delivered. Four double tons in back-to-back series and highest aggregate score in a domestic season were achieved as the top statistical highlight. But that has all but fizzled out and can be a forgotten achievement. Ever since Australia descended on India, the skipper’s Midas Touch has gone missing if you will. He had scored 40 runs in the first two Tests and that statistic didn’t improve all that much after the third day’s play in Ranchi.

As Virat Kohli tried to drive forward to a Pat Cummins delivery, he got a thick outside edge which flew to his counterpart Steve Smith at second slip who clung on to it. A wide half-volley drive attempt by Kohli without any foot movement hurt him and he was made to walk back after just six runs. With that, Kohli has scored just 46 runs in five innings at a miserable average of 9.20.

The dismissal is eerily similar to how he got out in the first innings on the opening Test in Pune. There he tried to drive a full delivery outside off to Mitchell Starc but handed Peter Handscomb the take at first slip.

As Kohli walked back, Smith had some words to say to the Indian captain and then mockingly held on to his shoulder. This was in reference to Kohli staying off the field since the first day after hurting his right shoulder while fielding in the 40th over. He then underwent MRI scans which gave the go ahead to bat.

Glenn Maxwell & Steve Smith mock Virat Kohli. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fHLasrfD91 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) 18 March 2017

Kohli and Smith are not exactly on perfect terms after the DRS controversy marring the latter stages of the second Test which India won. Thereafter, Kohli had stopped short of calling Smith a ‘cheat’ and the controversy was cleared away from the pitch with both cricket boards deciding not to press the matter any further.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd