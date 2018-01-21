Steve Smith fined 40 percent of his match fee for Australia’s slow over-rate against England

Steve Smith was fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 percent fines. (Source: AP) Steve Smith was fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 percent fines. (Source: AP)

Steve Smith led Australia have been fined for a slow over-rate during Sunday’s third One-Day International against England in Sydney. This was after match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the fine after Australia were two overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration. As a result, the Australian skipper was also fined 40 percent of his match fee. A fine of 20 percent was also levied on the Australian players.

The ICC released a statement saying, “In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.”

“If Australia commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Smith as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Smith and he will face a suspension.” “Smith pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, the Australian suffered a huge setback on Sunday after losing the ODI series to England. Reflecting on the loss, the Australian captain said, “We haven’t been able to put it together. We have got to try to find ways to get over the line.” “We were chasing 30 too many and we couldn’t get that momentum going,” he added.

“We probably batted better than in the first two games but it wasn’t enough,” he concluded by saying.

