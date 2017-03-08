Steve Smith DRS controversy: BCCI stands by Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team; hopes matches are played in true spirit

Virat Kohli had said that he had seen it happening twice. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli had said that he had seen it happening twice. (Source: AP)

In a new twist in the DRS controversy involving Steve Smith, the BCCI has released a detailed statement and “stands with the Indian cricket team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli”.

Here’s what the Indian cricket board said in a statement, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli.

Mr. Virat Kohli is a mature and seasoned cricketer and his conduct on the field has been exemplary. Mr. Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance.

BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment. BCCI sincerely hopes that the rest of the matches are played in the true spirit of cricket.”

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Australia’s second innings when Umesh Yadav trapped Steve Smith dead in front of the wicket. The delivery, which bowled at 87.2 mph, did not rise and swept along the ground. It landed on a fuller length and scooted on to hit Smith plumb in front of his wickets. Smith walked up to his partner Peter Handscomb who signalled him towards the dressing room. Smith seemed to ask the dressing room for help.

Seeing Smith’s action, umpire Nigel Llong asked Smith stop. India captain Kohli also rushed and asked the umpire to stop him.

This is what he Kohli said at the presser about the controversy: ““I saw the same thing twice when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well that it’s happened twice, and I have seen their players looking upstairs (to the dressing room) for confirmation. And that is why the umpire was acting when Smith turned back. The umpire knew exactly what was going on. We observed that (looking at dressing room), told match referee also and umpires that they have been doing this for last three days and this has to stop. It has to stop because there is a line that you don’t cross on the cricket field. Sledging is different. But I don’t want to mention the (particular) word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field.”

