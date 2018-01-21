Steve Smith dismissal sparks controversy as Australia lose ODI series

Steve Smith was dismissed for 45 against England. (AP Photo) Steve Smith was dismissed for 45 against England. (AP Photo)

A fuming Steve Smith walked back to the pavilion as the stunned Sydney crowd could only look on. They went silent as soon as an “Out” sign flashed on the big screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Australia captain could believe that he was given out as he was convinced that he will be not out. It was a decision that has sparked controversy after the third ODI between Australia and England at the SCG on Sunday.

Australia were chasing a target of 304 runs and had lost three wickets. On the final ball of the 34th over bowled by Mark Wood. Smith and Mitchell Marsh had formed a decent partnership and were taking Australia towards the total. England needed a wicket at the moment to have an opening in the ODI.

Smith, batting on 45 off 66 ball, threw his bat at a wide ball and got an outside edge. It was a thick and clear outside edge which dipped on wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. He had to take it extremely low with one hand. Buttler managed to take the catch but Smith decided not to walk as he thought the catch is not clean. With a soft signal of out, the decision was referred to third umpire Kumar Dharamasena.

After many replays and angles, the third umpire ruled Smith out. Though it looked very close, Buttler was convinced that it was a clean catch. Smith had to go back to the hut.

Australia lost the match by 16 runs and lost the ODI series. England have won the third ODI played in the five-match series and taken an unassailable lead in the series. Buttler scored a century of 86 balls for England to help them post a total over 300.

