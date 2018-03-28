Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft Australia ban: Here are all the series they will miss

Troubles continue for Steve Smith and David Warner. (File) Troubles continue for Steve Smith and David Warner. (File)

Steve Smith and David Warner, after being found guilty of ball-tampering during the third Test against Australia, were handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia on Wednesday. According to the verdict, Smith, former Australia captain and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for a leadership position for 12 months, while Warner, who was earlier the vice-captain of Australia, will never be considered in the future.

Soon after the announcement, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla announced Smith and Warner will not be allowed to play in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League for their respective franchises, Rajasthan Royals (Smith) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Warner). But IPL is not the only tournament the two cricketers will miss. Being banned from all Australian elite cricket, both the players will not be a part of the 4th Test against South Africa which is scheduled to begin from Friday.

Bancroft, the youngster who was caught on camera tampering with the ball using sandpaper, was also handed a nine-month ban and will return midway into India’s tour of Australia in November-January, and can be considered for selection. But Smith and Warner will also not be available for the four-Test match series against Virat Kohli’s men. For now, Australia have installed Tim Paine as permanent skipper.

Here are the all the series Smith and Warner will miss during this time:

June 2018: Australia’s tour of England (5 ODIs and 1 T20I)

June 2018-July 2018: Australia tour of Zimbabwe (1 Test and 3 ODIs)

July 2018: Bangladesh tour of Australia (2 Tests and 3 ODIs)

October 2018: Australia tour of Pakistan (5 ODIs and 1 T20I)

October- November 2018: South Africa tour of Australia (5 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

November 2018-January 2019: India tour of Australia (4 Tests)

January 2019-February 2019: Sri Lanka tour of Australia (2 Tests, 3 ODIs)

February 2019: Australia tour of India (5 ODIs, 2 T20Is)

March 2019: Australia tour of Pakistan (3 Tests)

The suspension period for both the players will be completed before the all-important ICC World Cup in England starting May 2019, and they could be considered for selection for the tournament. All three players have the right to appeal their verdicts and also the duration of their penalties via a Cricket Australia code of conduct hearing with an independent commissioner, who can also choose whether to keep the hearing public or private.

