David Warner can ‘absolutely’ return to play for Australia, says James Sutherland

David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) David Warner was banned for one year by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

In spite of former Australian vice-captain David Warner claiming in March, that the chances of his return to play cricket for Australia are limited, following the one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering incident, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland believes that he ‘absolutely’ make a return to play for Australia after they served their respective ban periods.

Speaking in an interview to Gerard Whateley on Melbourne radio station SEN, the CA official insisted that all the three players deserve their chances. “Absolutely, I think everyone deserves their chance and their own personal redemption story is very much in their own hands now. Each of them have to go about that during the time they’re out of the game and prove that their worthy (and) prove to the Australian selectors that they should want them back. They deserve that opportunity,” he said.

The 52-year-old added that he feels sympathy and forgiveness for the banned trio. “I feel for all three players. I feel forgiveness for all of them. I feel sympathy for them and I want to see them all comeback and play their best cricket. I believe they all can,” he said.

VIDEO | Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft apologize for ball-tampering

Speaking about Warner, who was found to be the one to have instructed Bancroft to carry out the ball tampering, as per CA’s findings. The left-hand cricketer was banned from taking the leadership role in Australian cricket following the investigation, but Sutherland believes that he showed signs of good leadership when he was given the opportunity.

“David was very focused on being a better cricketer, being a better leader, being a better person and he worked very hard on those things. There were certainly good signals in that regard. You’ve only got to go to the end of our season in Australia before the team went to South Africa where he captained the team (in) a successful tri-series T20 competition to victory. All of the reports were that he led the team with aplomb. His leadership in all that was outstanding,” he said.

MUST READ | Ball-tampering saga: Timeline of events that transpired

On being questioned whether appointing Warner as a vice-captain was a mistake, Sutherland said, “On one hand, it’s easy to look back in hindsight and say all those kinds of things but there were a lot of good positive signals around him in terms of how he was responding as a leader.”

In spite of the bans, the CA has permitted the three cricketers to play Premier Cricket during the ban periods and have also allowed them to play in league cricket overseas. But David Warner and Steve Smith were not allowed to be part of the ongoing season of IPL, while Bancroft’s deal with UK county side Somerset was cancelled, following the bans.

“Part of the design within the sanctions was to allow them to stay connected with the game. I also see part of our role is to support them with their state associations and their clubs, to help them stay hungry and come back and play their best cricket,” Sutherland said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd