Steve Smith, David Warner were reported for ball-tampering in 2016: Report

Troubles for tainted Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner don’t seem to end. After being sent home for leading the plan of ball-tampering in the third Test against South Africa, they were handed 12 months playing suspension. Further, Smith cannot hold a leadership role for 12 months after the end of the ban while Warner cannot hold any leadership responsibility in the future. It has now emerged that they were warned and reported for ball-tampering in 2016 while playing in the domestic Sheffield Shield competition, as per a report in Australian media.

Umpire Daryl Harper said the duo were not engaging in fair while representing state side New South Wales in a match against Victoria in November 2016, according to an E-mail he sent to Cricket Australia (CA) match referee and umpire selection manager Simon Taufel, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. “When David Warner repeatedly bounced his returns in to (NSW wicket-keeper) Peter Nevill on the first day, the umpires appealed to Smith to support their calls for fair play,” the former Australian Test umpire reportedly wrote in the E-mail. “They weren’t encouraged by his response. I assisted the umpires on the second morning by suggesting to (NSW coach) Trent Johnston that CA didn’t need an issue with the national captain being involved in a ball-tampering incident.”

Harper further added that Smith had complained about the condition of the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch after his team lost and gave an impression that he wasn’t happy to be playing a Sheffield Shield game. “This was at the same time that the South African captain (Faf du Plessis) was under scrutiny (for ball tampering) and before he had been charged,” Harper added. “As it transpired, there were no further errant throws for the final three days of the game from either team. Steve’s participation in the post-match meeting was quite limp, and not as I would expect from our national captain.”

Cricket Australia have ordered a complete review into the team culture in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. It has resulted in all three players being sent home, suspended and coach Darren Lehmann resigning from his post despite being cleared of any involvement. Smith, Bancroft and Lehmann held emotional press conferences on Thursday with Warner scheduled to speak at the SCG on Saturday.

