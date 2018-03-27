Steve Smith could face year-long ban, Cricket Australia’s lucrative broadcast deal on the line

Qantas, whose logo is prominent on the Australian team’s jerseys, said they were disappointed by the ball-tampering controversy. (Source: AP File) Qantas, whose logo is prominent on the Australian team’s jerseys, said they were disappointed by the ball-tampering controversy. (Source: AP File)

The ball tampering crisis couldn’t have come at a worse time for Cricket Australia, which is renegotiating a lucrative TV deal, with the existing Aus$600 million five-year agreement expiring at the end of the year. There are concerns that the broadcasters could use the controversy as a bargaining chip. “This is deeply disappointing and certainly not what anyone expects from our national cricket team,” airline Qantas, whose logo is on the team shirts in South Africa, told AFP. Financial giant Commonwealth Bank, which sponsors the national women’s team, said it has sought a detailed explanation. The team’s biggest sponsor, fund manager Magellan, told the Australian Financial Review: “We’re deeply concerned about it, it involves cheating, in no way would we condone it in what we do.”

Broadcasting rights

Cricket Australia earned A$338.4 million ($261 million) in media, sponsorship and spectator fees in the financial year ended June 30, 2017, according to its recent annual report. The value of individual sponsorship were not disclosed. This controversy comes at the climax of talks about a five-year broadcast rights deal with Australian television networks. Long-term cricket broadcaster Nine Entertainment declined to comment. Cricket players and the governing body have also recently come out of a bruising pay dispute.

How the aussies were nailed

Before the ongoing ball-tampering scandal broke out, South African broadcasters got a whiff that the Australians were up to something untoward in the first two Tests. Former South African fast bowler Fannie De Villiers told RSN Radio that he directed his cameramen to have a look at the Australians during the Cape Town Test match.“I said that if they could get reverse swing in the 26th, 27th, 28th over then they’re doing something different from what everyone else does,’’ de Villiers told News Corp.“We actually said to our cameramen… go out have a look boys. They’re using something. They searched for an hour and a half until they saw something and then they started following Bancroft and they actually caught him out at the end. “It’s impossible for the ball to get altered like that on cricket wickets where we knew there was grass on, not a Pakistani wicket where there’s cracks every centimetre.” Surprisingly enough, the Aussies too had their own suspicions about South Africa’s tactics. One Australian player is believed to have told a commentator during the Durban Test: “How the **** could they get the ball to reverse swing after 18 overs yesterday?’’ That seems to have heightened Australia’s desperation to stay on pace with South Africa in the quest for reverse swing.

Bancroft, the repeat offender

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has expressed reservations when Steve Smith said the ball-tampering controversy was a one-off incident. “I heard Steve Smith say it was the first time they have tried it,” he said. Broad questioned Australia’s tactics in the recently concluded Ashes series from where footage has emerged of Bancroft pouring sugar into his pocket, before taking the field in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The sugar, many believe, is used to rough up one side of the ball, which would aid reverse swing. Broad questioned Australia’s motives and said: “If you look at the Ashes series we’ve just played, they reverse swung the ball in nearly all of those Test matches, sometimes in conditions where you wouldn’t expect the ball to reverse,” Broad said.

Starc, Hazlewood approach cricketers association Apart from Steve Smith and David Warner, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood form the leadership group, which took the decision to get Cameron Bancroft to tamper the ball in the Cape Town Test. However, it’s believed that both Starc and Hazlewood are livid at being linked to the ongoing scandal. They have got in touch with the Australian Cricketers Association hoping that they will help Cricket Australia clarify their lack of involvement.

