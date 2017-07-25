Steve Smith, David Warner meet Australia Test players to reaffirm stance on Bangladesh tour

Australian cricket team is scheduled to play a two-Test match series against Bangladesh in August. (source: PTI) Australian cricket team is scheduled to play a two-Test match series against Bangladesh in August. (source: PTI)

Steve Smith and David Warner led a meeting on Monday with other unemployed teammates and Australian Cricketers’ Associations dignitaries Alistair Nicholson, Shane Watson and Simon Katich in Sydney to reaffirm their stance regarding next month’s tour of Bangladesh.

In a two-hour meeting, players voiced their support for the peace plan terms sheet submitted by the cricketers’association, while acknowledging their stance on the upcoming two-match Test tour of Bangladesh.

After Australia A boycotted tour of South Africa, where they were scheduled to play against the Proteas and India A in a tri series. There are uncertainties hovering over the scheduled Bangladesh-Australia series too.

“Players very happy to contribute up to $30 million to assist with funding grassroots cricket. Very fair now CA need to be fair #fairshare” Former Australia skipper Shane Watson posted on Twitter.

After making a strong comeback in the longest format, Paceman Pat Cummins tweeted that “players are as frustrated as anyone else. We want to play. Offering even more to grassroots to get a deal!!!”.

However, there has been slow progress in recent weeks. The ACA and Cricket Australia both remain upbeat on the Test series, insisting that it will proceed as planned. Negotiations continued with the Cricket Australia chief executive officer James Sutherland and players’ union chief Nicholson spoke on the phone, having shared a productive meeting in person the previous day.

“Not sure the players can do much more to solve the dispute. We’re really proud to offer up to an extra $30 million for grassroots,” Warner posted on Twitter, referencing the terms sheet that the union sent to CA last week.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Wade (plus one fast bowler TBC)

FIXTURES

22-23 August Tour match, Fatullah

First Test, August 27-31, Dhaka

2nd Test, September 4-8, Chittagong

