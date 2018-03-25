Steve Smith banned by ICC for one Test, fined 100 per cent of match fee

Steve Smith confessed to being party to attempt ball tampering in the Cape Town Test. Steve Smith confessed to being party to attempt ball tampering in the Cape Town Test.

Steve Smith has been suspended for one Test and fined 100 percent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This was after he confessed of attempted ball tampering during the third day’s play in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Smith was charged under to Article 2.2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which prohibits to ‘all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game’.

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft fined was also fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day’s play.

In a statement released ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, “The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature. As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”

“The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour,” he added.

The incident leading to this development took place on Saturday when Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball using a yellow tape. He later went on to hide the tape inside his trousers. Later in the post-match press conference, Smith admitted that it was his team’s plan to get an advantage and the act was carried out by batsman Cameron Bancroft.

