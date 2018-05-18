Steve Smith reportedly set to return to cricket

Steve Smith is serving a one-year ban from international cricket. (AP Photo) Steve Smith is serving a one-year ban from international cricket. (AP Photo)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who is currently serving a one-year ban from international cricket, for being involved in the ball tampering controversy during the third Test against South Africa in March, could see an unlikely return to cricket. According to a report from Cricket Australia, the 28-year old could play in Toronto in the Global T20 Canada tournament next month in June.

As per the report, Smith has been approached by the organiser of the Toronto-based tournament to be a part in the six-team competition, which kicks off from 28 June and will run till July 16. It further adds that Cricket Australia is supportive of Smith travelling to Toronto to play cricket. The matches of the tournament will be played at Maple Leaf Cricket Club.

The report of Smith’s return to cricket comes just a few days after other banned cricketers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner announced their return to the sport. While Bancroft was given the permission by CA to play in Western Australia’s Premier Cricket competition, Randwick Petersham club President Mike Whitney announced last week that Warner will play a few games for the club at the start of 2018-19 season.

Smith, who was removed from captaincy by CA, and was banned from the leadership role after the CA findings in the ball tampering revealed his involvement in the incident. He was thus sanctioned from playing in the state, Big Bash and national level cricket. After announcing on Twitter that he will not be challenging the CA’s decision, the right-hand batsman spent time in United States with his family, before returning to Australia last week.

He was also seen spending time at the indoor nets at Moore Park with his father Peter, where he continued to hit the balls fed to him by his father through the bowling machine.

