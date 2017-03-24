Steve Smith, Australian team meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

Australian cricket team presented the Dalai Lama with a signed T-shirt. (Source: PTI) Australian cricket team presented the Dalai Lama with a signed T-shirt. (Source: PTI)

Steve Smith and the entire Australian team visited the McLeod Ganj monastery and sought the blessings of Tibetean spirtual leader Dalai Lama. The visiting Australian cricket team are in Himachal Pradesh for the fourth Test against India with the series tantalisingly poised at 1-1. Honoured with a chance to meet the apostle of peace, Smith revealed what he asked the Dalai Lama during the interaction.

“Yeah, it was great. I asked him (His Holiness) a question about sleep and how he could help me and he gave me his blessings. We rubbed our noses together (a greeting gesture in Tibetan culture), and he gave me some blessings, so hopefully it’ll help me with my sleep over the next five days,” said Smith later in the press conference at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Smith further explained that a takeaway for everyone was that at the end of the day, cricket is just a game. “Probably relaxes a little bit. He is all about compassion and fondness for each and every human being. It was nice to hear from someone as prestigious as the Dalai Lama. It was a wonderful experience for all of us. If we can learn anything from it, we probably get overboard at times as cricket is a tough game. At the end of the day, it is just a game and you need to realise it.”

Australian team could count themselves lucky to have had a chance to meet his Holiness because the visiting England side in 2013 had travelled to the monastery but weren’t able to meet the Dalai Lama.

