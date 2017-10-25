Steve Smith became Australia skipper at a pub!

Steve Smith led Australia against India in 2014. (Source: PTI File) Steve Smith led Australia against India in 2014. (Source: PTI File)

Steve Smith has revealed how a discussion with Brad Haddin and Cricket Australia (CA) board member Mark Taylor while at a pub led to him becoming Australia’s captain to replace Michael Clarke. Smith became Australia’s captain in 2014, for three games, to become the second youngest to the role since Kim Hughes.

Formally the decision was taken when Cricket Australia’s board ratified the recommendation from chairman of selectors Rod Marsh that Smith be appointed ahead of vice-captain Haddin. But informally that decision came when Smith, Haddin and Taylor went out for drinks after the Adelaide Oval Test in which Clarke suffered an injury.

During the conversation, Haddin suggested that CA look at the future and fast track Smith’s development. The suggestion came as a big surprise for both Smith and Taylor, it has been revealed in the former’s recently released biography ‘The Journey’.

“‘Don’t you want to do it then?’ he (Taylor) said to Brad with a smile, perhaps thinking he was joking,” Smith wrote as per cricket.com.au. “‘Are you serious?’ said Mark, and then he turned to me and said: ‘are you ready?’.

“I had absolutely no doubts that I was and said so, and with that Mark said, ‘I’ll go and make some calls then’.”

Marsh called up Smith the following morning to inform him of the decision and that the wheels were in motion for him to become Australia’s 45th Test captain with India visiting. In his first three Tests in charge, Smith led the side to victory at the Gabba while also scoring hundreds.

Smith goes on to cover multiple aspects to his career in the book while also revealing his bucket list for the future – win Ashes in 2019, win 2019 World Cup (both in England), World T20 title in 2020 and a Test series win in Asia. “None of these ambitions holds any more importance than any other, but if I can be part of sides that achieve them then that will be hugely rewarding,” he wrote.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd