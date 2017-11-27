Ashes 2017: No let-up on England in Adelaide, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith warned that the visitors could expect another barrage of short-pitched bowling in the second Test. (Source: AP) Steve Smith warned that the visitors could expect another barrage of short-pitched bowling in the second Test. (Source: AP)

Australian skipper Steve Smith is not among those who are easily satisfied. After smashing a brilliant hundred in the first Test of the Ashes and taking his side to a thumping win Smith has vowed that his side will continue to play hard and aggressive cricket. Stating that there won’t be any let up in intensity right through the Ashes series Smith maintained that the aim is to win the series. Smith also warned that the visitors could expect another barrage of short-pitched bowling in the second Test.

“The Adelaide wicket might bring some of their bowlers into the game a little bit but having said that, it’s probably one of the quickest wickets in the country at night. We saw how effective our bowlers could be when this wicket quickened up a little bit, so it’s exciting.”

“This has been a really good week for us. I thought we played some really good cricket. We had to fight for the first couple of days and to get the result we were after is very pleasing,” the Australian skipper added.

Reflecting on the headbutt incident between Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft Smith said it shouldn’t boil over to any extra ill-feeling between the two sides. However, he did add his team used it to force Bairstow 0ff his game.

“And I think it worked, with the way he got out. He got caught at third man playing a pretty ordinary stroke,” Smith said. “We were just trying to get in his head and it happened to work.” Incidentally, the episode between Bairstow and Bancroft happened in a Perth bar last month but only came to light this week.

